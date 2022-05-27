Advertisement

The David Couch golf tournament comes to a close after 21 years

By Mitchell Blahut
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the end of the David Couch golf tournament at the Parkersburg Country Club.

After 21 years of the tournament to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease also known as ALS, the tournament is coming to a close.

Dave Couch’s son, Blair Couch says that now is the time to do it.

Couch says that he is glad to have seen the success, community and funds raised to help battle the disease that affected his father.

His advice for anyone who is impacted by ALS is to spend as much time as you can with that person.

“The biggest thing about ALS is it’s going to go fast. And what time you have early on the diagnosis is time you should spend with your family. Go to King’s Island, go to the beach, do things that you like with them. Your time is short,” says Couch.

Couch says that he is thankful to all of those who went to the event in the past and to everyone who help put it together over the last 21 years.

