Fatal stabbing case headed to the Washington County grand jury

By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The case against two men charged with the stabbing death of another man in Marietta is going to the grand jury.

41-year-old Oscar Hernandez Diaz is charged with murder in the death of Abraham Olvera. 34-year-old Isaac Hernandez Diaz is charged with one count of Complicity.

According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, a preliminary hearing for the case was held Wednesday in Marietta Municipal Court. The hearing was waived, and no change was made to the bond.

The case will now be presented to the Washington Grand Jury.

Police say Oscar Hernandez Diaz stabbed 23-year-old Abraham Olvera with a katana-style sword Saturday night in Marietta after a physical argument.

Olvera would later die at the hospital.

