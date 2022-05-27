Advertisement

Jeff Givens calls it a career after much success at Williamstown

WTAP News @ 6- This is home- Jeff Givens Calls it
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeff Givens has been a part of the Williamstown community as a part of the school’s sports program for decades.

And over the last 15 years, he’s been a part of Williamstown becoming a big name in single-A and tripling their state championship total.

“It still really doesn’t feel real to me that we’ve become pretty much a powerhouse in single-A,” says Givens.

After over four decades spent being with Williamstown middle and high school as a student, teacher, coach, and athletic director—Jeff givens is retiring.

As the school’s athletic director for the last 15 years, he is a part of a great deal of Williamstown high school’s success.

“And we’re at 36 state champions. So, in the last 15 years, we’ve won 24 of them,” says Givens.

Givens says that he’s enjoyed being a part of these successful teams, but it would be nothing without the support of the community.

“I think it says, ‘Hey, we trust you guys. We trust you for our kids and we trust you with our money that you’re going to put it to those kids.’ And I think we’ve shown that,” says Givens.

He also credits the athletic secretary, Cathy Chadock who started her role at the same time givens began his position.

“She keeps everybody on the same page and is never too busy to help people out,” says Givens. “So, I just got to say, Jeff Givens is not as successful without Cathy Chadock. Let’s put it that way.”

And he says Chadock makes it a lot easier on him to manage the dozens of coaches at both the middle and high school level.

“So, sometimes my roster, I have 70 to 80 coaches on a roster. Counting our assistants,” says Givens. “So, it’s a lot. And we’ve been very fortunate we always seem we have somebody step up and do a really good job.”

Givens says that he is mostly proud of providing successful opportunities for children in sports at his school.

“And I always wanted to provide better opportunities for students to have success and maybe it changed their life too like it changed mine,” says Givens.

Givens says that he’s hoping Williamstown high school’s baseball team comes away with the state title for championship number 25 of his tenure.

He says that he is looking forward to spending time with grandkids, travel and doing some housework.

