Marietta Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 28 for summer season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Get your sun block, goggles, and flip flops ready as many local public pools will be opening starting tomorrow.

One of those pools opening will be the Marietta Aquatic Center pool. Pool hours will be Saturday through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. And Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For kids between the ages of 3 to 12 the price of admission is five dollars. For people between the ages of 13 to 17 the price is six dollars and for people from the ages of 18 to 54 it is seven dollars.

The Manager at the Marietta Aquatics Center, Stephanie Greene, says they have been cleaning the slides, power washing the deck, and changing the grates getting them up to safety standards in preparation for this summer.

Greene also shared what she is most excited about for this summer at the pool.

”I’m ready to see my kids that I’ve been seeing over the 14 years that I’ve been here. How they’ve grown the little one over the winter and my adults that normally come and buy the passes,” Greene said.

If you are looking for more information on pool season pass forms you can head over to www.mariettaoh.net.

