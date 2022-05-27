Advertisement

Marietta Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 28 for summer season

WTAP News @ 5- MAC opens for summer starting may 28
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Get your sun block, goggles, and flip flops ready as many local public pools will be opening starting tomorrow.

One of those pools opening will be the Marietta Aquatic Center pool. Pool hours will be Saturday through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. And Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For kids between the ages of 3 to 12 the price of admission is five dollars. For people between the ages of 13 to 17 the price is six dollars and for people from the ages of 18 to 54 it is seven dollars.

The Manager at the Marietta Aquatics Center, Stephanie Greene, says they have been cleaning the slides, power washing the deck, and changing the grates getting them up to safety standards in preparation for this summer.

Greene also shared what she is most excited about for this summer at the pool.

”I’m ready to see my kids that I’ve been seeing over the 14 years that I’ve been here. How they’ve grown the little one over the winter and my adults that normally come and buy the passes,” Greene said.

If you are looking for more information on pool season pass forms you can head over to www.mariettaoh.net.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, Tytus Shields was found guilty on seven...
Belpre man sentenced to 29 years in prison related to drug crimes
Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Nine men indicted for crimes against children
Nine men indicted for crimes against children in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

Women's Giving Circle donates $7,000 to local non-profit organizations
The Women’s Giving Circle donates $7,000 to three local non-profit organizations
Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
(Source: MGN)
Fatal stabbing case headed to the Washington County grand jury
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt