Obituary: Amos, Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd”

Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos Obit
Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with his wife by his side.

He was born October 19, 1959, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles Edward and Genevive Ann “Jean” Richardson Amos.

Jeff enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley Davidson and side-by-side, hunting, watching NASCAR and was an avid bowler. He loved his friends for life “The 39th St. Crew”, a dog lover and a courageous amputee. Jeff especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and never missed their sports. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Eckhart Amos; two daughters, Ashley Brown (Dustin) and Sara Amos all of Vienna; sister, Charlotte “Ann” Tucker (Joe) of Parkersburg; and his grandchildren, Jackson Brown, Caroline Brown, Cole Perdew and Lenox Latham.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his sister and brothers, Mary Ellen Williams, Joe Amos, Jim Amos; half-brother, Mike Amos; two infant sisters; and his great friend, Duck.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Father Steve Vallelonga officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

