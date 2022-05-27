Obituary: Deem, Anita Kay

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anita Kay Deem, 64 of Vienna WV received her wings on Sunday May 15, 2022 at CCMC with family following complications with cancer.

She was born 11/16/58 in Wood County to the late Clarence Deem and Lila Louise Province of Parkersburg. She was a fun loving person who enjoyed her family and friends. She gave selflessly to others in need, was a homemaker and worked many years at Public debt. She will be remembered as the fantastic fun person who always made you laugh and she will be missed greatly.

She was survived by her son Michael Shane Donahue, granddaughters Reva Marie Walker Price (Hawk), Alexis Renee Donahue Arthur(John), great grandchildren Zaydin and Hayzlie Price, Brothers Ken Deem and John Deem along with Nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Pamela Richards, Brother Clarence Buster Deem and granddaughter Enslie Price.

A private cremation will be done at Sunset Memory Gardens and a celebration of Life Dinner will be held in her honor at River Hill United Methodist Church 1198 Blennerhassett Heights Parkersburg on Saturday June 4 at 5:00 pm.

Bereavement gifts can be sent to the church that afternoon or in leu of flowers donations to Latrobe street Mission.

