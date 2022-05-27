Obituary: Detlor, Ruth E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruth E. Detlor, 94, of Marietta, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Ruth was born on April 26, 1928 in Williamstown, WV, the daughter of Okey E and Dora Copen Skidmore and was a graduate of WHS. After graduating, Ruth became an Ohio Bell telephone operator.

She was preceded in death by her husband John C Detlor 91, on March 10, 2015. Ruth and John were married by the Rev. Paul E. Angell on Aug 1, 1953 at the Gilman Avenue Methodist Church.

They are survived by five children, John Jr., Debora (Ross) Thomas, of Marietta, Eric (Patina) of Lowell, Brian (Crystal) and Rebecca (Rick) Givens of Marietta, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Also surviving is her dear friend and daughter-in-law Nora Miller and two very special nephews, Eric Porter of Veto and John Bailey of Marietta.

Ruth was a volunteer at Harmar School for many years. She was a member of The Gilman United Methodist Church, the Muskingum Garden Club and the Pioneer Ladies Civitan Club. She was a Mary Kay Cosmetics sales representative for many years. Ruth was a extremely gifted seamstress, making choir robes, and cheerleading uniforms and doing alterations for family and friends. Later in life, Ruth enjoyed making dolls, teddy bears and baby quilts. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, as well as doing other crafts. Ruth had beautiful flower gardens and always canned the fruits of Dad’s vegetable gardens.

Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Ruthie’s caregiver, Joann Allen, of Lowell, for the love and gentle care she generously gave taking care of our Mother. Her family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Nurses and Aides for all their many acts of kindness and Crystal Campbell for the love that was so freely given. We are grateful for all of these kind and caring women.

Friends may, if they wish, make a contribution to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 State Route 7, Marietta, Ohio 45750 or The Boys and Girls Club, 307 Lancaster Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Family will greet friends on June 4, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Private burial of ashes will take place at a later time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Ruth’s family and offers online condolences and other services by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.