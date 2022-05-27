Obituary: Dulaney, Connie May

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie May Dulaney, 83, of Davisville West Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 6, 1938 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Raymond and Samantha Smith Thirouin.

Connie retired from the Wood County Schools as a bus driver. She loved watching the Hallmark Station and could be seen mowing on her riding lawnmower.

She is survived by two sons; Michael Dulaney (Tonya) of Sandyville WV, Phillip Dulaney (Dee) of Washington WV, one daughter; Linda Hoffman (Johnny) of Falls Church Virginia, one sister; Diana Furman of Louisville, Kentucky, three half-brothers; Samuel Thirouin of Belpre, Michael Thirouin of Tennessee, and Patrick Thirouin of Davisville, WV. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Phillip ‘’Jerry’' Dulaney, a daughter Debbie Boso, a brother Raymond Thirouin Jr. , and a brother in law Clifford Furman.

Funeral Services will be 1P.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating.

Burial will be in the K. of P. Cemetery in Elizabeth.

Visitation will be 11 A.M.-1P.M.Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

