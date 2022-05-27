Advertisement

Obituary: Dulaney, Connie May

Connie May Dulaney Obit
Connie May Dulaney Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie May Dulaney, 83, of Davisville West Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 6, 1938 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Raymond and Samantha Smith Thirouin.

Connie retired from the Wood County Schools as a bus driver. She loved watching the Hallmark Station and could be seen mowing on her riding lawnmower.

She is survived by two sons; Michael Dulaney (Tonya) of Sandyville WV, Phillip Dulaney (Dee) of Washington WV, one daughter; Linda Hoffman (Johnny) of Falls Church Virginia, one sister; Diana Furman of Louisville, Kentucky, three half-brothers; Samuel Thirouin of Belpre, Michael Thirouin of Tennessee, and Patrick Thirouin of Davisville, WV. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Phillip ‘’Jerry’' Dulaney, a daughter Debbie Boso, a brother Raymond Thirouin Jr. , and a brother in law Clifford Furman.

Funeral Services will be 1P.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating.

Burial will be in the K. of P. Cemetery in Elizabeth.

Visitation will be 11 A.M.-1P.M.Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, Tytus Shields was found guilty on seven...
Belpre man sentenced to 29 years in prison related to drug crimes
Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
Nine men indicted for crimes against children
Nine men indicted for crimes against children in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

Anita Kay Deem Obit
Obituary: Deem, Anita Kay
Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos Obit
Obituary: Amos, Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd”
Ruth E. Detlor Obit
Obituary: Detlor, Ruth E.
Steve Kuhl Obit
Obituary: Kuhl, Steve