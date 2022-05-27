Advertisement

Obituary: Kuhl, Steve

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Steve Kuhl Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steve Kuhl, 63, of Vienna, WV, passed away at his home on November 28, 2021.

He was born February 5, 1958 to the late Kenneth and Rosalee Kuhl.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on June 4, 2022 with visitation at 10:00 am and a memorial service at 11:00 am with Pastor Sandy Runnion officiating. Military Funeral Honors will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 15 at 2505 Ohio Ave, Parkersburg,WV 26101 of The Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center at 1 Medical Center Dr., Clarksburg, WV 26301.

