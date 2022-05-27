Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Libbi from the Pleasants County Humane Society

Meet Libbi! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Meet Libbi! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Meet Libbi! WTAP's Pet of the Week!(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Libbi! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Libbi is a hound mix, and she is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Four-year-old Libbi always has a smile on her face, and she will most likely put a smile on your face, too! Libbi is one of the calmest dogs at the humane society, and she might have her nose down sniffing around to explore her surroundings. She is very friendly, and she is known for being very good with kids.

If you are looking to adopt Libbi or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, Tytus Shields was found guilty on seven...
Belpre man sentenced to 29 years in prison related to drug crimes
Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
Nine men indicted for crimes against children
Nine men indicted for crimes against children in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

Meet Ben! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Ben from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Ron! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Ron from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Meet Gus! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Gus from the Pleasants County Humane Society
Meet Cher! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Cher from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley