Pet of the Week: Libbi from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Libbi! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Libbi is a hound mix, and she is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Four-year-old Libbi always has a smile on her face, and she will most likely put a smile on your face, too! Libbi is one of the calmest dogs at the humane society, and she might have her nose down sniffing around to explore her surroundings. She is very friendly, and she is known for being very good with kids.

If you are looking to adopt Libbi or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

