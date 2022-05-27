Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The three suspects involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt have been identified, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

Wilber Chicas, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, faces 6 felonies including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and arson. His bond is set at $1 million.

Jeroenne Carballo, 20, of Greenville, South Carolina also faces 6 felonies including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and arson. His bond is also set at $1 million.

The third suspect, Luis Lebron, 25, is in stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He will be arraigned once he is released from the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart on Emily Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a shoplifting incident, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says store employees described the shoplifter as a “dark male with dyed blond light hair” with a “foreign accent and was difficult to understand” and fled with two other males in a white van.

Officers said they encountered the van on Rt. 50 and within one minute of being behind the van, shots were fired at the police cruiser.

The pursuit traveled across Rt. 131 when officers said the passengers in the van opened the rear doors and began throwing chairs and other items at the pursuing officers.

After this, the van turned onto I-79 northbound and traveled into Marion County. As the van continued in Marion County, a passenger continued firing shots at officers with one round striking an officer’s windshield.

The van allegedly exited the interstate at the White Hall and re-entered the interstate traveling north in the southbound lane of traffic.

Officers said the van came to a stop adjacent to the wooded area that would lead one to either the Quality Inn or The Woodland Apartments on Airport Road in Kingmont.

As the van slowed to a stop, a passenger reportedly fired shots again on law enforcement that was arriving. Both cruisers the passenger was firing shots at received damage from bullet impacts.

The driver and passenger of the van started a fire within the van before fleeing on foot, according to the report. One of the passengers continued to fire at deputies while exiting the van.

Through the course of the investigation, officers confirmed the van had been stolen in Greenville, South Carolina and brought into West Virginia by the driver and passengers.

Investigators are still working to determine if they had any active warrants or what may have been in the van that prompted them to run.

