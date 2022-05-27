Advertisement

Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KABB/WOAI) – Amid tragedy in Texas, man’s best friend is providing some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday as the community mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now,” Kris Blair, one of the handlers, said.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

Copyright 2022 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, Tytus Shields was found guilty on seven...
Belpre man sentenced to 29 years in prison related to drug crimes
Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Nine men indicted for crimes against children
Nine men indicted for crimes against children in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
Authorities release timeline of Uvalde shooting
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre
Marietta Aquatic Center opens this Saturday
Marietta Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 28 for summer season
Women's Giving Circle donates $7,000 to local non-profit organizations
The Women’s Giving Circle donates $7,000 to three local non-profit organizations