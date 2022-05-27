Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are releasing the name of a Vienna man they want to talk to in connection with a fatal shooting on Covert St.

Police Chief Matt Board says the agency is looking for 23-year-old Donovan Tyler McCune of Vienna.

Board says McCune is wanted on an active warrant for a petition to revoke his probation. Police also want to talk with McCune as part of the homicide investigation of 26-year-old Terrance Mills, Jr.

According to a criminal complaint, Mills, Jr was found shot in the ally of the 1500 block of Covert St. on the evening of May 17. He would later die from his injuries.

Last week, 22-year-old Dezaray Lynn Roberts of Vienna was arrested on murder charges in connection with the case.

According to the complaint, Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug deal with Mills. That deal was between Mills and two other men. The plan was for the two men to rob Mills and split the proceeds with Roberts.

During the transaction, Roberts waited in her vehicle while the two men waited outside the vehicle for Mills. Roberts said she heard shouting followed by gunshots. Roberts and the two men fled the scene in her vehicle.

Chief Board is asking any person that may know where McCune is to call their local law enforcement agency or send a private message on the Parkersburg Police’s Facebook page.

