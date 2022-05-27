Advertisement

The Women’s Giving Circle donates $7,000 to three local non-profit organizations

WTAP News @ 5-WGC invests 7,000 in local women and youth initiatives
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Women’s Giving Circle, a companion group of the Marietta Community Foundation, recently held its biannual meeting at the barker estate.

At the event, the Women’s Giving Circle donated $7,000 to local women and youth initiatives. Three non-profits were selected to each receive support from the group.

The Gospel Mission Food Pantry received $4,000 to purchase and distribute baby formula. Kiwanis club of Marietta, Ohio received $2,000 toward their service projects, and the Boys and Girls club of Washington County received $1,000 for operational support.

The Executive Director of the Marietta Community Foundation, Heather Allender, shared the impact of investing in local women and youth initiatives.

”So this meeting alone they distributed $7,000 dollars. Since we’ve begun this program we have distributed $43,000 and that is just since 2018. So a major impact in just a short time because women are coming together to support each other and support other women in the community,” Allender said.

The group will meet again in the fall to invest funds to three more organizations/projects that benefit women or children locally.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, Tytus Shields was found guilty on seven...
Belpre man sentenced to 29 years in prison related to drug crimes
Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Nine men indicted for crimes against children
Nine men indicted for crimes against children in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

Marietta Aquatic Center opens this Saturday
Marietta Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 28 for summer season
Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
(Source: MGN)
Fatal stabbing case headed to the Washington County grand jury
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt