The Women’s Giving Circle donates $7,000 to three local non-profit organizations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Women’s Giving Circle, a companion group of the Marietta Community Foundation, recently held its biannual meeting at the barker estate.

At the event, the Women’s Giving Circle donated $7,000 to local women and youth initiatives. Three non-profits were selected to each receive support from the group.

The Gospel Mission Food Pantry received $4,000 to purchase and distribute baby formula. Kiwanis club of Marietta, Ohio received $2,000 toward their service projects, and the Boys and Girls club of Washington County received $1,000 for operational support.

The Executive Director of the Marietta Community Foundation, Heather Allender, shared the impact of investing in local women and youth initiatives.

”So this meeting alone they distributed $7,000 dollars. Since we’ve begun this program we have distributed $43,000 and that is just since 2018. So a major impact in just a short time because women are coming together to support each other and support other women in the community,” Allender said.

The group will meet again in the fall to invest funds to three more organizations/projects that benefit women or children locally.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.