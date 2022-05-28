304 Elite holds showcase for West Virginia football players

West Union, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The 304 Elite football showcase was held this past Saturday, May 28. at Doddridge County high school.

The camp was for elite players from all over the sate through Class A to Class AAA to come together and show college coaches their skills.

Coaches from many colleges gathered to watch these young athletes perform as well as instruct, connect and get to know more about the players.

