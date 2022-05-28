Ben Weekly signs with Fairmont State University

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ben Weekly, a cross country and track and field runner from Wood County Christian high school as officially signed with Fairmont State University.

Ben has had a very successful career running with the Wildcats and now his hard work has earned him a spot on the Falcons cross country team.

While competing for the cross country team, Ben also plans on running track and field for the club team at Fairmont State.

Ben plans to study Civil Engineering Technology at Fairmont State University in the fall.

