Advertisement

Etta Express pick up win over Oswego State in first ever Super Regional game

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Marietta College hosted Oswego State in Division Three baseballs first ever Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.

The Etta Express rolled to a victory of the Lakers with a final score of 13-2.

The score may not indicate it, but Marietta trailed 1-0 all the way back in the first inning but they quickly tied it entering the second.

The game would remain tied until a huge fourth inning when Marietta exploded for seven more runs and that was all they needed to push them past the Lakers.

Trent Valentine picked up the win in a huge comeback performance on the mound.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Nine men indicted for crimes against children
Nine men indicted for crimes against children in Morgan County, Ohio
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
A birds-eye view of an abandoned homeless encampment in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg will clean up abandoned homeless camps: A look into the city’s response to homelessness

Latest News

304 Elite Showcase
304 Elite holds showcase for West Virginia football players
Marietta Express
Marietta College first Super Regional Game Postponed
BEN WEEKLY SIGNS WITH FAIRMONT
Ben Weekly signs with Fairmont State University
Abby Anderson signs
WTAP News @ 6 - Abby Anderson signs with Univ. of Charleston