Etta Express pick up win over Oswego State in first ever Super Regional game
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Marietta College hosted Oswego State in Division Three baseballs first ever Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.
The Etta Express rolled to a victory of the Lakers with a final score of 13-2.
The score may not indicate it, but Marietta trailed 1-0 all the way back in the first inning but they quickly tied it entering the second.
The game would remain tied until a huge fourth inning when Marietta exploded for seven more runs and that was all they needed to push them past the Lakers.
Trent Valentine picked up the win in a huge comeback performance on the mound.
