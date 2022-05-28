Etta Express pick up win over Oswego State in first ever Super Regional game

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Marietta College hosted Oswego State in Division Three baseballs first ever Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.

The Etta Express rolled to a victory of the Lakers with a final score of 13-2.

The score may not indicate it, but Marietta trailed 1-0 all the way back in the first inning but they quickly tied it entering the second.

The game would remain tied until a huge fourth inning when Marietta exploded for seven more runs and that was all they needed to push them past the Lakers.

Trent Valentine picked up the win in a huge comeback performance on the mound.

