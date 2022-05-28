Advertisement

Marietta College first Super Regional Game Postponed

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 28, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Pioneers first super regional game has been postponed due to rain.

The best two out of three series is now set to begin Saturday, May 28 at noon.

This is the first time ever that division three baseball will include the Super Regional round into the NCAA tournament.

Marietta will be hosting this round as their last time at home for the 2021-22 season.

