Parkersburg South cadets volunteer to help local veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From 9-3 p.m. cadets gathered at the Sunset Memorial Gardens to help local disabled veterans.

They held a food drive at the Sunset Memorial Gardens to collect food, household items and hygiene items for veterans in need.

Cadet Cooper Phillips says giving back to those who help us live free everyday is an honor and brings him satisfaction.

“It makes me feel really good that I’m helping veterans who have given a lot up for our country to make sure that we’re safe and t just makes me feel really good that we’re here helping them directly with the things they need,” said Phillips.

Cadet Zander Nichols says he loves to volunteer but being with friends makes it enjoyable and fun to do as well.

" I guess this would be a time to hang out and have fun with my friends and get to know people who come by. Veterans and all kinds of random people,” Nichols said.

The same volunteers will be in the same spot tomorrow, Sunday, May 29, from 9-3p.m. to help collect more items.

