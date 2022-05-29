Marietta College rolls past Oswego State in Super Regional Game 2

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Etta Express came into this game needing just one victory to advance to the NCAA Division Three baseball World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Marietta rolled to a game one victory 13-2 and game two was much of the same.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when Marietta piled six runs on the Lakers defense.

The momentum of the Express offense continued as they scored at least two runs in each inning until the seventh inning, but then followed that up with four runs in the top of the eighth.

Marietta would coast to a 19-5 win in game two and have now punched their ticket to the World Series.

