Advertisement

Marietta College rolls past Oswego State in Super Regional Game 2

Marietta wins Super regional
Marietta wins Super regional(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Etta Express came into this game needing just one victory to advance to the NCAA Division Three baseball World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Marietta rolled to a game one victory 13-2 and game two was much of the same.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when Marietta piled six runs on the Lakers defense.

The momentum of the Express offense continued as they scored at least two runs in each inning until the seventh inning, but then followed that up with four runs in the top of the eighth.

Marietta would coast to a 19-5 win in game two and have now punched their ticket to the World Series.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.
Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia

Latest News

304 Elite Showcase
304 Elite holds showcase for West Virginia football players
Etta Express celebrate homerun
Etta Express pick up win over Oswego State in first ever Super Regional game
Marietta Express
Marietta College first Super Regional Game Postponed
BEN WEEKLY SIGNS WITH FAIRMONT
Ben Weekly signs with Fairmont State University