Sternwheel kids 5k held in Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 100 people gathered in Marietta for the kids race.

Boys and girls age 1-11 ran in Marietta for the event.

Race coordinator, Amy Eddy, says she loves these kids event because it helps kids be active while also having fun.

“This is what it’s all about. I’m a runner, we’re proud of our running community and we like to get the kids involved in a non-competitive atmosphere and they just have fun and that’s what it’s all about,” Eddy said.

This is the fourth event of the kids series and Eddy says she looks forward to many more successful events.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.