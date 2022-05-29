Advertisement

Sternwheel kids 5k held in Marietta

Finish line at sternwheel kids 5k
Finish line at sternwheel kids 5k(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 100 people gathered in Marietta for the kids race.

Boys and girls age 1-11 ran in Marietta for the event.

Race coordinator, Amy Eddy, says she loves these kids event because it helps kids be active while also having fun.

“This is what it’s all about. I’m a runner, we’re proud of our running community and we like to get the kids involved in a non-competitive atmosphere and they just have fun and that’s what it’s all about,” Eddy said.

This is the fourth event of the kids series and Eddy says she looks forward to many more successful events.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.
Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia
(Source: MGN)
Fatal stabbing case headed to the Washington County grand jury

Latest News

Memorial day food drive
Parkersburg South cadets volunteer to help local veterans
The David Couch golf tournament comes to a close after 21 years
The David Couch golf tournament comes to a close after 21 years
Jeff Givens calls it a career after much success at Williamstown
Jeff Givens calls it a career after much success at Williamstown
Marietta Aquatic Center opens this Saturday
Marietta Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 28 for summer season