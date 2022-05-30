Belpre Memorial Day service focuses on veteran mental health and suicide

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Veterans and people came to Leavitt Funeral Homes for a special tribute for veterans that are no longer here.

This years’ service focuses on veteran suicide, something organizers say impacts veterans every day.

“Well, today brings back a lot of memories for a lot of us,” says Belpre Area Veterans president, Bill Harpold. “The ones that we’ve lost -- family members, brothers and sisters in arms. And with the battle that’s going on today with suicide it’s getting to be a little more.”

Veteran suicide is a growing concern in the military and mental health.

According to Harpold, 22 veterans take their own life every day.

This includes veterans from Vietnam and Korean Wars as well as the Afghanistan and Iraq War veterans.

“It’s something that not only the VA needs to look at, but the overall nation needs to look at as mental health and suicide prevention,” says Harpold.

Belpre officials and other veterans are asking for veterans and those in communities to be more mindful of mental health issues.

Especially with wanting to be present for each other.

“We need to address this and to address the mental health issues in this country,” says Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz. “And maybe then we can stop that number from growing any greater. Bring it down to, like they said, zero.”

If you are having feelings of suicidal thoughts or in need of someone to talk to, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.