Advertisement

Belpre Memorial Day service focuses on veteran mental health and suicide

Belpre Memorial Day service focuses on veteran mental health and suicide
Belpre Memorial Day service focuses on veteran mental health and suicide(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Veterans and people came to Leavitt Funeral Homes for a special tribute for veterans that are no longer here.

This years’ service focuses on veteran suicide, something organizers say impacts veterans every day.

“Well, today brings back a lot of memories for a lot of us,” says Belpre Area Veterans president, Bill Harpold. “The ones that we’ve lost -- family members, brothers and sisters in arms. And with the battle that’s going on today with suicide it’s getting to be a little more.”

Veteran suicide is a growing concern in the military and mental health.

According to Harpold, 22 veterans take their own life every day.

This includes veterans from Vietnam and Korean Wars as well as the Afghanistan and Iraq War veterans.

“It’s something that not only the VA needs to look at, but the overall nation needs to look at as mental health and suicide prevention,” says Harpold.

Belpre officials and other veterans are asking for veterans and those in communities to be more mindful of mental health issues.

Especially with wanting to be present for each other.

“We need to address this and to address the mental health issues in this country,” says Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz. “And maybe then we can stop that number from growing any greater. Bring it down to, like they said, zero.”

If you are having feelings of suicidal thoughts or in need of someone to talk to, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.
Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia

Latest News

Marietta Memorial Day Parade in honor of veterans
Marietta holds Memorial Day parade to honor veterans
PKB city park holds Memorial Day service
Memorial Day service held in Parkersburg City Park
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
The city of Williamstown hosts their Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday morning.
Williamstown residents cheer on Memorial Day parade participants