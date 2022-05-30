Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus over the weekend.

Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers responded to gunshots at the northwest corner of the statehouse at about 10 p.m. Sunday and found a male victim wounded.

Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, highway patrol spokesperson Brice Nihiser said. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

Nihiser said the shooting wasn’t related to any official business at the Ohio Statehouse, where the highway patrol provides security.

