Marietta holds Memorial Day parade to honor veterans

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Memorial Day parade was held earlier Monday morning.

Horses, fire trucks, tractors and more were all lined up as the parade route began at the American Legion Post 64 at 10 a.m.

The parade continued as they passed the Mound Cemetery before concluding at the Putnam Street Bridge for the Memorial Day ceremony with the Marietta Noon Lions and the Bridge of Heroes dedication.

The Washington County Veterans Service Commission offered golf cart rides for veterans that wanted to participate in the parade route.

After the dedication of the Bridge of Heroes, the American Legion Post 64 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5108 held a picnic open to the public to finish off the day of celebration.

