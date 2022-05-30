Advertisement

Marietta holds Memorial Day parade to honor veterans

WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta Memorial Day Parade
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Memorial Day parade was held earlier Monday morning.

Horses, fire trucks, tractors and more were all lined up as the parade route began at the American Legion Post 64 at 10 a.m.

The parade continued as they passed the Mound Cemetery before concluding at the Putnam Street Bridge for the Memorial Day ceremony with the Marietta Noon Lions and the Bridge of Heroes dedication.

The Washington County Veterans Service Commission offered golf cart rides for veterans that wanted to participate in the parade route.

After the dedication of the Bridge of Heroes, the American Legion Post 64 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5108 held a picnic open to the public to finish off the day of celebration.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.
Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia

Latest News

Belpre Memorial Day service focuses on veteran mental health and suicide
Belpre Memorial Day service focuses on veteran mental health and suicide
PKB city park holds Memorial Day service
Memorial Day service held in Parkersburg City Park
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
The city of Williamstown hosts their Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday morning.
Williamstown residents cheer on Memorial Day parade participants