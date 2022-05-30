Advertisement

Memorial Day service held in Parkersburg City Park

WTAP News @ 5- American Legion Post 15 holds memorial day service
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at City Park a Memorial Day service was held to honor the members of the American Legion Post 15 who lost their lives since last Memorial day.

The service today was also held in hopes to inform those who are unaware of the true meaning of Memorial day.

”Memorial day is the day to honor our fallen brothers and sisters. And what we did today was the invocation, national anthem, pledge of allegiance and read off the names of all of the American Legion Post 15 members that we lost since last memorial day,” said Post Commander, Marianne Bennett.

Bennett also says services like these aren’t the only way for people to honor the veterans who fought for our freedom.

“One thing people should do on Memorial day, I know everybody has their picnics and everything but if you could take time as you drive through a cemetery or drive past a cemetery just stop and look at all the flags that are out there and those are the people that served our country,” said Bennett.

Parkersburg used to hold a Memorial day parade and Bennett says she hopes one day they can get back to that level of recognition.

“There used to be a Memorial day parade and she said it was a big crowd and it was a much longer service. That’s something we probably should get back to. Make it a more meaningful ceremony,” Bennett said.

