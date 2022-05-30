Advertisement

Obituary: Greathouse, Clara M.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Clara M. Greathouse Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clara M. Greathouse, 88, of Williamstown passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 27, 1933 in Marietta a daughter of Brady W. Brookover and Eskey Burdett Brookover.  Clara was a homemaker and a member of Burnt Hill United Methodist Church.

She married Gilbert W. Greathouse who preceded her in death on February 19, 1975.  Clara is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters:  Michael W. (Roberta) Greathouse of Florida, Roy J. Greathouse of Williamstown, Randall L. (Angie) Greathouse of Marietta, Gloria J. (Steve) Hall of Williamstown, Oreama Mae (Scott) Brady of Waverly, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friend Charles Simms of Williamstown.

Her parents, husband, daughter Sandra Darlene Finch, brothers: Arthur Roy, Charles Paul and Brady W. Brookover preceded her in death.

Private family services will be observed. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.
Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia

Latest News

Carl D. Newbrough Sr. Obit
Obituary: Newbrough Sr., Carl D.
Sharon Mae Moss Whilden Obit
Obituary: Whilden, Sharon Mae Moss
James Clarence “Jim” Hagar Obit
Obituary: Hagar, James Clarence “Jim”
Marie M. McGregor Obit
Obituary: McGregor, Marie M.