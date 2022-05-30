Obituary: Greathouse, Clara M.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clara M. Greathouse, 88, of Williamstown passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 27, 1933 in Marietta a daughter of Brady W. Brookover and Eskey Burdett Brookover. Clara was a homemaker and a member of Burnt Hill United Methodist Church.

She married Gilbert W. Greathouse who preceded her in death on February 19, 1975. Clara is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters: Michael W. (Roberta) Greathouse of Florida, Roy J. Greathouse of Williamstown, Randall L. (Angie) Greathouse of Marietta, Gloria J. (Steve) Hall of Williamstown, Oreama Mae (Scott) Brady of Waverly, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friend Charles Simms of Williamstown.

Her parents, husband, daughter Sandra Darlene Finch, brothers: Arthur Roy, Charles Paul and Brady W. Brookover preceded her in death.

Private family services will be observed. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

