Obituary: Hagar, James Clarence “Jim”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - James Clarence “Jim” Hagar, 77 of Marietta passed away at 11:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on March 9, 1945, in Marietta to Earnest and Nora Hagar. Jim had been employed by Forma Scientific as a Section Manager for several years, until he was unable to work anymore. Jim’s biggest love was his wife and family.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Sherry Hagar (Joe Bennett) of Marietta; grandchildren: Kayla, Tyler and Cheyenne; great grandchildren: Eben, Regan, Elias, Malacha, Lyric, Ethan, Harmony and Gracelynn; one cousin and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Hawkins Hagar, parents, brothers: Ray, Gary Jack and Dewayne Hagar; sisters, Carol Hagar, Betty Hagar Barnett and Ethal Hagar.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (May 31) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Barker Cemetery.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday before the service from 9 until 11.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

