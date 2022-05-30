Obituary: Knox, James Russell

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Russell Knox, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born October 25, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Eva Knox.

James was married to the love of his life, Lula B. Rhodes Knox, for 39 years.

He worked as a construction worker in the Laborers Union #1085 of Parkersburg. James enjoyed life by hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by two sons, Samuel and Jeffery Wright; one grandson, Brandon Wright; seven brothers and sisters.

James is survived by his loving wife, Lula B. Rhodes Knox; one daughter, Linda Carder of Parkersburg, WV; one son, Milton Wright (Susan) of North Carolina; one sister, Lillian Holbert of Parkersburg, WV; eight grandchildren, Samantha Elder (Brandon), Destiny Wright (Josue), Bobby Wright (Melissa), Brandi Carder, Matthew Wright (Alyssa), R.D. Flinn (Southern), Logan Wright (Bryanna) and Shayla Blankenship (Zac); sixteen great-grandchildren, Jameson, Gage, Presley, Gunnar, Garrett, Shannon, Tyler, Kori, Cody, Brittany, Caleb, Kenzi, Nathan, Donovan, Adrian and Aiden; his beloved bird of 28 years, “Hooter”.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Lloyd Winans officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Knox family.

