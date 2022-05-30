Obituary: McGregor, Marie M.

MOSS RUN, Ohio (WTAP) - Marie M. McGregor 97, of the Moss Run community, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022.

She was born September 25, 1924 in Lawrence Township to the late Walter and Ruth Annie Holiday Oliver. Marie was a member of the Moss Run Community Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years, served the Little Muskingum Grange #2621 for 70 years, was a member of the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, served the Washington County Board of Elections for 40 years, loved to play bingo at the O’Neill Center and proudly receive her GED in 1984.

She is survived by her daughters Judy Henthorn and Nancy McGregor, a son Gerald E. “Butch” McGregor, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild, 9 great-great grandchildren and 1 step great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald B. McGregor, a newborn son John Thomas McGregor, son Gale Lynn McGregor a daughter Carol Lee Martin, great granddaughter Tiffany Renea Ross, brothers Woodrow, Paul, Elmer and Lee Oliver, sisters Ruth Tilton and Hester Offenberger.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday June 1, 2022 at the Moss Run Community Church with burial to follow in the Moss Run Cemetery with Pastor Robert Smith officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Tuesday at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH Memorials may be made to the Moss Run Community Church, 41 Alexander Road, Marietta, OH 45750 or the Little Muskingum Vol. Fire Dept. 15015 St. Rt. 26 Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

