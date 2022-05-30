Obituary: Newbrough Sr., Carl D.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carl D. Newbrough Sr., 74, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home.

Carl was born November 11, 1947 in Marietta, Ohio to Gale and Elizabeth Newbrough.

He retired from Forma Scientific after 30 years. Carl enjoyed fishing, golfing, and rooting for The Ohio State and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carl will be deeply missed by son Carl Newbrough Jr.; daughter Tammy Newbrough; grandchildren Zackry Taylor, Tylee Newbrough, Morgan Newbrough and Christian Weddle; as well as many family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his siblings Kermit, Larry and Betty Newbrough; as well as his longtime companion Violet McFadden.

Friends may call Tuesday, May 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

A graveside service will follow at 6 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

