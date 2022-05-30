Advertisement

Obituary: Newbrough Sr., Carl D.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Carl D. Newbrough Sr. Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carl D. Newbrough Sr., 74, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home.

Carl was born November 11, 1947 in Marietta, Ohio to Gale and Elizabeth Newbrough.

He retired from Forma Scientific after 30 years. Carl enjoyed fishing, golfing, and rooting for The Ohio State and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carl will be deeply missed by son Carl Newbrough Jr.; daughter Tammy Newbrough; grandchildren Zackry Taylor, Tylee Newbrough, Morgan Newbrough and Christian Weddle; as well as many family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his siblings Kermit, Larry and Betty Newbrough; as well as his longtime companion Violet McFadden.

Friends may call Tuesday, May 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. 

A graveside service will follow at 6 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
Donovan Tyler McCune wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Vienna man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.
Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia

Latest News

Sharon Mae Moss Whilden Obit
Obituary: Whilden, Sharon Mae Moss
Clara M. Greathouse Obit
Obituary: Greathouse, Clara M.
James Clarence “Jim” Hagar Obit
Obituary: Hagar, James Clarence “Jim”
Marie M. McGregor Obit
Obituary: McGregor, Marie M.