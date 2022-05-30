Obituary: Rinard, Susan Kay

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Susan Kay Rinard, 82, of Marietta passed away at 10:30 pm, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

She was born August 20, 1939, in Washington County, OH, to Earl Amos and Hazel Graham Amos. Susan was a homemaker and a member of Muskingum Valley Baptist Church. She never met a stranger and enjoyed singing, spending time with her family and loved her cats.

On July 1, 1956, she married Carl W. Rinard who preceded her in death. She is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter: Alton (Elizabeth) Rinard of Marietta, Bruce K. (Karla) Rinard of Vienna, Gina L. DeBerry of Parkersburg; grandchildren: Patrick (Jeremiah Webb) Engle, Stephanie (Chad McCartney) Mehl, Johnathon (Chantae) DeBerry, Preston DeBerry, Joseph B. Rinard; great grandchildren: Elias Lemon-Engle, Andreus Lemon-Engle, Finley McCartney, Carlie DeBerry, Remington Matheny and Raeleigh Matheny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Wana Sue Rinard.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (June 2) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

