Obituary: Whilden, Sharon Mae Moss

Sharon Mae Moss Whilden Obit
Sharon Mae Moss Whilden Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Mae Moss Whilden, of Mesa, Arizona, departed this life, May 21, 2022 at her home in Mesa, Arizona, following a long battle with cancer. She was born June 11, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville, West Virginia.

Sharon formerly worked for Allegheny Freight Lines of Parkersburg, Yellow Freight Lines of Belpre, OH, Fort McDowell Indian Reservation in Arizona, The Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona and Desert Oncology at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1965. In early years, she attended The Pettyville United Methodist Church in Pettyville, West Virginia.

Surviving is her husband, Harry Whilden, sister, Shirley Lockhart (Beryl), of Mineral Wells; brothers, Cecil Moss (Terry) of Cutler, Ohio and Bill Moss (Mikki) of Coolville, Ohio.

She also leaves behind an Aunt; Mary Gillespie, of Burnsville, West Virginia, along with many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Helen Marie Burton in 2000.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Whilden family.

