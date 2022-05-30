Advertisement

Williamstown residents cheer on Memorial Day parade participants

The city of Williamstown hosts their Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday morning.(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Legion Post 159 gathered at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning at Tomlinson Park Williamstown residents showed support for the city’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

Parade watchers were excited to see Williamstown fire trucks, the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, bands, tractors and more. All of the kids were busy picking up candy alongside the parade route.

The parade concluded at the Riverview Cemetery on Waverly Road where a Memorial Day ceremony.

Community members laid wreaths to honor deceased veterans after Williamstown mayor Paul Jordan spoke to the attendees. There was also a flag disposal presentation at the end of the ceremony followed by a lunch.

Speakers from the American Legion Post stressed the importance of the true meaning of Memorial Day, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

The Williamstown band also performed the national anthem at the ceremony.

