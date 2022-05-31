Advertisement

Marietta will hold their 3rd annual All Out Clean Out

WTAP News @ 5- All Out Clean Out Event in Marietta
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row the city of Marietta will hold their All Out, Clean Out.

This is a program for Marietta residents only where they can come dump household bulk items.

The clean out will take place on June 3,4,10 and 11 all from 8-4 p.m.

The locations where you can dumb during these hours are at Jackson Park -1201 Cisler Dr. and Flanders Field - 201 Fearing St.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says the community gets excited every year these dates are announced.

“We found value in it, the neighborhoods have requested it every time we say we’re going to do it they’ve been excited about it. It’s a good time to clean around your house and property,” Schlicher said.

If you are looking to get rid of yard waste Schlicher asks you take it to Greenleaf landscape and if you need help with hauling or lifting items you can contact the property maintenance department.

