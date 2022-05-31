Advertisement

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus...
Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Carl D. Newbrough Sr. Obit
Obituary: Newbrough Sr., Carl D.
Susan Kay Rinard Obit
Obituary: Rinard, Susan Kay
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

Latest News

Parkersburg South HS Air Force ROTC program earns Distinguished Unit Award
Parkersburg South HS Air Force ROTC program earns Distinguished Unit Award
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
Parkersburg PD Chief: Gas prices aren’t impacting operations
Parkersburg PD Chief: Gas prices aren’t impacting operations
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide