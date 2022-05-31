Advertisement

More than 3,000 school voucher applications approved

Officials say more than 3,000 applications for nonpublic school vouchers have been approved in...
Officials say more than 3,000 applications for nonpublic school vouchers have been approved in West Virginia and more are being reviewed.(KLTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Officials say more than 3,000 applications for nonpublic school vouchers have been approved in West Virginia and more are being reviewed.

A spokesman for the state Treasurer’s Office told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the agency had approved 3,010 applications as of Friday and had another 469 applications that were still under review.

A law enacted last year creates a publicly funded savings accounts program called the Hope Scholarship.

It allows state money to be put into a special account that parents could then spend on private school tuition, homeschooling and other educational needs.

The law is being challenged by parents of children who attend public schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

