Obituary: Barker, Brian Lee

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brian Lee Barker, 60, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022 surrounded by family.

He was born February 1, 1962, in Vallejo, CA, a son of Charlotte A. Smith Barker of Mineral Wells and the late Jack L. Barker, former Pennsboro Chief of Police.

Brian attended Parkersburg South High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. Brian had a loving and giving heart, always willing to help others.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Ashley Lies (Cory) of Andale, KS; sister, Catharine A. Kerr (William) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Dakota and Parker Lies; one nephew, Chris Kerr (Christy); two nieces, Rebecca Hughes (Ryan) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Michelle Cooley (Matt) of Stow, OH; and eight great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orville and Velma Barker and Clarence and Bettie Smith; and his fur baby, Bullet.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Burial will follow at Copen Cemetery in Braxton County, WV.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home.

