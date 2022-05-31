Advertisement

Obituary: Bell, Randall Chester

Randall Chester Bell Obit
Randall Chester Bell Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Randall Chester Bell, 72 of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022 at his residence. 

He was born August 6, 1949 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Noble S. and Ruby Newbanks Bell.

Randy was President and Co-Founder of Williamstown Fabricators. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Masonic Lodge #3. He was an avid outdoorsman, Mountaineer and NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time with his family whom he dearly loved.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 53 years, Patricia Foggin Bell, daughter Heather McCoy (Mike) of Glen Dale, WV, brother Rick Bell (Pam) of Parkersburg, grandsons:  Zak and Rece McCoy of Glen Dale and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister Carol Bell, brother Bob Bell and brother-in-law Sam Foggin.

In following Randy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.  After cremation, a private family memorial will follow at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus...
Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Carl D. Newbrough Sr. Obit
Obituary: Newbrough Sr., Carl D.
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Susan Kay Rinard Obit
Obituary: Rinard, Susan Kay

Latest News

Gary Messick Obit
Obituary: Messick, Gary
Sean Ryan Furner Obit
Obituary: Furner, Sean Ryan
William Hitchcock Sr. Obit
Obituary: Hitchcock Sr., William
Carolyn “Sue” Mincks Obit
Obituary: Mincks, Carolyn “Sue”