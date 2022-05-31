Obituary: Bell, Randall Chester

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Randall Chester Bell, 72 of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022 at his residence.

He was born August 6, 1949 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Noble S. and Ruby Newbanks Bell.

Randy was President and Co-Founder of Williamstown Fabricators. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Masonic Lodge #3. He was an avid outdoorsman, Mountaineer and NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time with his family whom he dearly loved.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 53 years, Patricia Foggin Bell, daughter Heather McCoy (Mike) of Glen Dale, WV, brother Rick Bell (Pam) of Parkersburg, grandsons: Zak and Rece McCoy of Glen Dale and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister Carol Bell, brother Bob Bell and brother-in-law Sam Foggin.

In following Randy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. After cremation, a private family memorial will follow at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

