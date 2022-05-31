Obituary: Clark, Olis Clairon

MACFARLAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Olis Clairon Clark, 78, of Macfarlan, died May 30, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Sept. 25, 1943 at Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late William R. and Grace M. Haynes Clark. He was a veteran of the US Army. Olis worked in the oil and gas industry last working for Hughes River Oil and Gas. He was a member of Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW. He loved hunting, fishing, dirt track racing, playing slots and spending time at his Caddy Shack. Every minute he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Olis is survived by his wife, Naomi V. Easton Clark; daughter Sulinda Clark Holbert (Ivan) of Macfarlan; sisters, Veda Bradford (Bill) of Shinnston, WV and Arlene Joy Lanham of Elizabeth, WV; grandchildren, Brittany Smith Lamb (Neil) of Parkersburg, and Seth Little of Macfarlan; step-grandchildren, Chris Boles (Beth) of Cleveland, OH, Leann Thomas (Brian) of Ravenswood, and Jessica Pontis (Brandon) of Walker; great-grandchildren, Ariana and Briella Lamb of Parkersburg; step-great-grandchildren, Hannah Newell of Ravenswood, Sydney, and Gavin and Brody Pontis of Walker; several nieces and nephews, cousins and special cousin Barb McCray.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Clark; brothers, R. Oren and Keldon Clark; and sisters Lorena Woodford and Irene Nutt.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Macfarlan Community Church with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating.

Burial will follow in the Nutter Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, Wednesday from 5-8 PM and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

