Obituary: Furner, Sean Ryan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sean Ryan Furner, 30, of Parkersburg, passed away on May 27, 2022.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

Interment will follow at Pond Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.