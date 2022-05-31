Advertisement

Obituary: Furner, Sean Ryan

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Sean Ryan Furner Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sean Ryan Furner, 30, of Parkersburg, passed away on May 27, 2022.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. 

Interment will follow at Pond Creek Cemetery. 

Visitation will be Friday one hour prior to services. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

