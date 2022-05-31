Obituary: Gabbert, Patricia “Patty” Louise

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia “Patty” Louise Gabbert of Williamstown, WV died at WVU Medicine Camden Clark, in Parkersburg, WV on the 30th day of May 2022 at the age of 90.

Patty is survived by her daughter Lucy Deem of Williamstown, WV and her son Oney Jacob Gabbert and his wife Terrie of Parkersburg, WV. She also is survived by her four granddaughters, Stacey Treadway and Tracy Deem of Staunton, VA and Cassandra Kimball and her husband Chris of Williamstown, WV and Courtney Griffith and her husband Daniel of Williamstown, WV. She also leaves behind five great grandchildren, Lance Bayles-Deem of Fishersville, VA, Maddilynn and Malachi Kimball of Williamstown, WV, and Silas and Ezra Griffith of Williamstown, WV. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Edward “Ted” M. Gabbert and her siblings Jeanette “Net” Foster and Seldon “Sel” Russell.

Patty was born on May 14, 1932 in Eureka, WV to James and Lucy Russell. She was an active member of the Burnt Hill United Methodist Church. To her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others, Patty was affectionately known as Gram. She will be most remembered for her cheerful demeanor, her devotion to her friends and family, and the strength of her faith.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 am on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Burnt Hill Cemetery, Williamstown with a reception to follow at the Burnt Hill United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Mike Branch, pastor of Burnt Hill, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patty’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Burnt Hill Cemetery Fund. Condolences can be sent to www.lamberttatman.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Stonerise Belmont and WVU Medicine Camden Clark for her care.

