Obituary: Graham, Sandra Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Lee Graham, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home. She was 70 years old.

Born on December 12, 1951, Sandy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sibling, and friend. She enjoyed doting on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sandy graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1969 and later obtained her nursing degree from Parkersburg Community College. Sandy’s zest for life was endless and she enjoyed an active lifestyle where she loved beaches, swimming, and most of all snorkeling.

During her 30-year career as a Registered Nurse and then later as a Clinical Research Consultant she was able to indulge her passion for travel, which provided her opportunities to visit numerous states and many exotic places and countries. In the early 1990s, while pursuing her career in clinical research she moved to the northern suburbs of Chicago, IL to work for Abbott Laboratories, and after retirement, she lived for several years in Lewisburg, WV before returning to Parkersburg. Sandy was a member of St. Margert Mary in her younger years, and most recently a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church, both of Parkersburg. Her quick wittiness, wonderful sense of humor, and loving way will be missed by all who knew her.

Sandy is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Jean Graham, and brother, Gerald “Mick” Graham.

She is survived by her father, Charles “Pick” Graham, of Davisville, WV, brother David Graham, and wife Madhu, of Point Pleasant, OH, sister Patricia Graham, of Davisville, WV, brother Patrick Graham, of Parkersburg, WV, sister-in-law Robin Graham, of Naples, FL, sons Samuel Matheny, of Parkersburg, WV, Charles “Chuck” Matheny, and significant other Emily, of Clarksburg, WV, Joseph Dilly and wife Tami, of Canton, OH. She is also survived by grandchildren Patrick Bratke and wife Autumn, of Veto, OH, Austin Dilly, of King’s Bay, GA, Abigail Dilly of Lewisburg, WV, Evan Matheny of Clarksburg, WV, and five great-grandchildren, Jude, Imagin, Vale, Azalea, Onyx, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 - 1:00, Friday, June 3, followed by a celebration of life service at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @ww.leavittfuneralhome.com

