Obituary: Hitchcock Sr., William

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - William Hitchcock Sr., 86, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home.

William was born August 2, 1935 in Parkersburg to Walter and Flora Hitchcock. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1958. He married Ruth Carpenter on March 31, 1953.

William was a longtime member of the Marietta Church of God, where he taught Sunday School. His love was teaching children of all ages about the Gospel.

William will be deeply missed by his wife Ruth Hitchcock; children Patsy (Bob) Sinnett, Bill (Vickie) Hitchcock, Janet (Greg) Gemmer, Tony (Jackie) Hitchcock and Jamie Hitchcock (fiancé Debbie Cosby); 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 2nd at 2 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750, with Pastor Dan Hess officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service.

Burial will be at Lynch Church Cemetery, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

