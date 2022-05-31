Obituary: Hunton, Darwin “Doodle”

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Darwin “Doodle” Hunton passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Demerest, NJ, he was the son of the late Wendell and Elsie Smith Hunton. He was a graduate of Demerest High School in Demerest, NJ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Hunton and a brother “Wink” Hunton.

He was a print supervisor for the National Enquirer and also worked at Wirt Inflatables in Elizabeth, WV. From 1980 until 1988, he worked for Denbeigh Garrett Ford in Spencer, WV, and retired from Wirt County Schools in 2011 after 23 years. A man of many interests, “Doodle” was a member of the NRA, loved his trains and was especially fond of farming and brush hogging.

He is survived by his daughter Missy Evans and her companion Tommy Jackson; his grandchildren Jordan and Damien King and Logan Evans; his great-granddaughter Charlie King; his siblings Butch Hunton and Claudette Morin and special family friends Richard and Linda Board.

Visitation will be Thursday June 2, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Following the service, Mr. Hunton will be cremated.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Hunton Family.

