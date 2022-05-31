Obituary: Keller, Erik Wade

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Erik Wade Keller (age 32) of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on May 29, 2022.

He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was born November 2, 1989 in Marietta, Ohio.

He graduated from Warren High School and continued his education at the University of Charleston (WV). He was an athlete throughout his life, being involved in baseball, football, basketball, and track and field. Even when he wasn’t playing, sports were a big part of his life. As an avid Duke Blue Devils fan–it was rare to see him not wearing Duke blue–and a faithful Dallas Cowboys follower, he was always up to talk about his favorite teams. He could spend hours talking not just about sports, but also about science, anime, video games and more. His nieces and nephews could always rely on him for tips or to play just one more level in a game. Erik loved spending time with his family, whether at Medieval Times during the yearly Myrtle Beach vacation, in Florida relaxing with his parents, or at a backyard barbeque. Erik wanted to enjoy time with those he loved most and always had a story to tell and a smile to share with those around him.

Erik is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Laura (Carr) Keller; his brothers, David Kasey (Tristen), Wesley (Whitney), and Dustin (Brittany); numerous nephews and nieces: Kyle, Lucas, Trevor, Abigail, Kolten, Clark, Parker, Jaxon, and Evie; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Ruth Carr, Estel Charles, and Sara Keller, and beloved uncle Earl Keller.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his uncle, David Carr officiating.

Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Erik’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

