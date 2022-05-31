Obituary: McCloy, Ronald D.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ronald D. McCloy, 78, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday May 30, 2022 at Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born December 9, 1943 in Pennsboro WV, a son of the late Ralph and Mary Whaley McCloy.

Ron graduated from Pennsboro high school he worked at Storks Bakery for 32 years as a shipping supervisor and retired from Nichols Bakery. He was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish, he enjoyed singing, playing piano, and his guitar. Ron was a skilled carpenter and volunteered at the Hope Shop in Elizabeth. Ron was a Boy Scout leader for six years. He and his wife attended Newark Baptist Church and were members of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. Ron’s biggest joy was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Sue Nichols McCloy who he married June 12, 1964, one daughter; Tammy McCloy of Parkersburg, one son; Mark McCloy (Mary Beth) of Elizabeth, five grandchildren; Sarah, Kyle, Benjamin, Rebekah, and Daniel McCloy, five brothers; Ralph McCloy Jr. (Barbara) of Parkersburg, Gary McCloy (Deloris) of Parkersburg, Robert McCloy ( Kim) of Harrisville, Larry McCloy (Connie) of St. Mary’s, and Neil McCloy(Wanda) of Pennsboro, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Ron was preceded in death by four sisters; Geneva Richards, Louella Pernell, Ramona Richards, and Mary Lou McCloy, one brother; David McCloy.

Funeral Services for Ronald will be 11 A.M. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with his son Reverend Mark McCloy officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2P.M. - 4 P.M. and 6 P.M.-8 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the McCloy family.

