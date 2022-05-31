Advertisement

Obituary: Messick, Gary

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gary Messick Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary Messick, of Marietta, Ohio, beloved husband and father, passed away May 29, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital at the age of 80.

He was born on July 16, 1941 in New Brunswick, NJ to Lynwood and Dolly (Schollenberger) Messick.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie Jean (McIlyar) Messick and niece, Elizabeth McIlyar.

Gary was survived by his two sons, Michael and Patrick, both of Westerville, Ohio; brothers and sisters in law, Michael & Christine McIlyar and Jeff & Christina Binegar all of Marietta; two nephews, Matthew and Joshua Zimmer; and niece, Caytlin Zimmer; three granddaughters; and two great granddaughters.

Abiding with his wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Gary’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus...
Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Carl D. Newbrough Sr. Obit
Obituary: Newbrough Sr., Carl D.
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Susan Kay Rinard Obit
Obituary: Rinard, Susan Kay

Latest News

Randall Chester Bell Obit
Obituary: Bell, Randall Chester
Sean Ryan Furner Obit
Obituary: Furner, Sean Ryan
William Hitchcock Sr. Obit
Obituary: Hitchcock Sr., William
Carolyn “Sue” Mincks Obit
Obituary: Mincks, Carolyn “Sue”