Obituary: Messick, Gary

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary Messick, of Marietta, Ohio, beloved husband and father, passed away May 29, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital at the age of 80.

He was born on July 16, 1941 in New Brunswick, NJ to Lynwood and Dolly (Schollenberger) Messick.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie Jean (McIlyar) Messick and niece, Elizabeth McIlyar.

Gary was survived by his two sons, Michael and Patrick, both of Westerville, Ohio; brothers and sisters in law, Michael & Christine McIlyar and Jeff & Christina Binegar all of Marietta; two nephews, Matthew and Joshua Zimmer; and niece, Caytlin Zimmer; three granddaughters; and two great granddaughters.

Abiding with his wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Gary's family

