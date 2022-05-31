Advertisement

Obituary: Mincks, Carolyn “Sue”

Carolyn “Sue” Mincks Obit
Carolyn “Sue” Mincks Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Carolyn “Sue” Mincks of Waterford passed away May 30, 2022, in her home after a brief illness. 

She was born October 18, 1942, in Malta to Wilfred and Grace Burchett Deaver.

She was a member of the FOE 3665 Ladies Auxiliary and attended Fifth Street Church of Christ in Beverly.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Mincks, four children Dee (Rick) Vandine of McConnelsville, Darin (Geny) Flowers of Millen, GA, Leslie O’Neil of Hayesville, NC, and Lisa Mincks of Waterford, 14 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids.  She is also survived by her sisters Julia Vaughn, Ruth Ann Waters, and Kathy Gossett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Scott Flowers, Glen Mincks, and siblings Jackie Smith and Jim Deaver.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.

The Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Sue’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other services by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus...
Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Carl D. Newbrough Sr. Obit
Obituary: Newbrough Sr., Carl D.
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Susan Kay Rinard Obit
Obituary: Rinard, Susan Kay

Latest News

Gary Messick Obit
Obituary: Messick, Gary
Randall Chester Bell Obit
Obituary: Bell, Randall Chester
Sean Ryan Furner Obit
Obituary: Furner, Sean Ryan
William Hitchcock Sr. Obit
Obituary: Hitchcock Sr., William