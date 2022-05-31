Obituary: Mincks, Carolyn “Sue”

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Carolyn “Sue” Mincks of Waterford passed away May 30, 2022, in her home after a brief illness.

She was born October 18, 1942, in Malta to Wilfred and Grace Burchett Deaver.

She was a member of the FOE 3665 Ladies Auxiliary and attended Fifth Street Church of Christ in Beverly.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Mincks, four children Dee (Rick) Vandine of McConnelsville, Darin (Geny) Flowers of Millen, GA, Leslie O’Neil of Hayesville, NC, and Lisa Mincks of Waterford, 14 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids. She is also survived by her sisters Julia Vaughn, Ruth Ann Waters, and Kathy Gossett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Scott Flowers, Glen Mincks, and siblings Jackie Smith and Jim Deaver.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.

The Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Sue’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other services by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

