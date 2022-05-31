Obituary: Roby, Franklin Gale

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Franklin Gale Roby, 75, of St. Marys, WV, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH.

He was born in Doddridge County, WV on April 14, 1947, a son of the late Gale and Hestel Roby. He was a graduate of St. Marys High School with the Class of 1966, and was a member of the 1963 undefeated and unscored on football team. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force after graduation and served in Vietnam. During his time spent there he was exposed to Agent Orange which had affected his health since 1995.

He worked for the St. Marys Police Department for two years and for Quaker State Oil Refinery as lab supervisor until the plant closed. He was employed for International Petroleum until 2000 when he retired on medical disability. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Marys, WV, and he was the first entry in the first Bass Festival. His hobbies were fishing, leather craft, woodworking, and making knives, and he loved his WV Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally Roby, two step-daughters, Shelley Ellyson, and Kristi Cottrill (Kelly), son-in-law, Tom Ellyson, and three cherished granddaughters, Halie Cottrill Kitzman (Tyler), Mariah Cottrill, and Mikalyn Ellyson, and great grandson, Graham Kitzman.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2 P. M. at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV, with Pastor Mark Wilding officiating. Military rites will conclude the service.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 P. M. at the funeral home prior to the service.

An online guest register is available at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.ingramfh.com&c=E,1,vuLXpb7jz1XoFRMK0D7OJLFN49BeElWqAmfz_m5EN7RXb2AJssajHV8HjJo9efpGKM6D62pI9-R9V2wyWZorYX1IQXmd6kqj0Sh4U7YouivPEYF9VGM,&typo=1

