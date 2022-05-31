Obituary: Schneider, Barbara Ann

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Barbara Ann Schneider, age 79, passed away peacefully and into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 30th, 2022.

She was born in Marietta, Ohio on September 2, 1942 to the late Warren Chester Close and Frances Elizabeth (Bohl) Close. Before and after graduation from Marietta High School in 1960, she worked at the Marietta Credit Bureau.

She married Harold Lee Schneider on September 23rd, 1961 at the St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, St. Mary’s, WV, officiated by Pastor A.T. Stewart.

She was a homemaker, member of the Stanleyville Happy Homemakers, a Brownie troop leader, 4-H Adviser and served in the church bus ministry visiting children and their families. She loved her neighborhood on Highland Ridge where she called home for 57 years. She enjoyed vacationing with family and friends. Barbara never met a stranger and was known to exchange recipes at the grocery store with other shoppers. She loved her grandchildren and always enjoyed spending time with them and hearing about what they were doing.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frances (Bohl) Close, Warren Chester Close and granddaughters, Christina Marie Morris and Rachel Marie Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Schneider; two daughters, Brenda (Douglas) Morris and Cathie (Steven) Thompson; four grandchildren, Rebecca and Joshua Morris, Emily and Evan Thompson; brother, Allen (Bonnie) Close; nephew, Brent (Margaret) Close; niece, Melissa (Nicholas) Trimbach; great nieces, Kalene, Olivia and Alaina Close and great nephews, Magnus and Roland Trimbach.

The family would like to express our gratitude to Amedisys Hospice and Harmar Place for their exceptional compassion and care.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta with Pastor Kevin Kratzer officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.